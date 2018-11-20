The White House said Monday it restored in full the media credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, ending a contentious legal battle, but also warned that he may be ejected again if he fails to abide by new rules being implemented for media events with the US president.

CNN said it was dropping its lawsuit on Acosta's access, a case that raised concerns over constitutional rights for the press.

"Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta's press pass," CNN said on Twitter. "As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House."

The White House said it also issued new rules that call for journalists to "ask a single question" and then "yield the floor." Follow-up questions will only be taken "at the discretion of the president or other White House official."

"We have created these rules with a degree of regret," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms... But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules."