TUNIS — Earlier in September, Fatima Kasraoui gathered with other Tunisians outside the Italian embassy in Tunis to demand the release of local fishermen detained by the Italian authorities over allegations of smuggling migrants across the Mediterranean. But that wasn’t the only protest she was holding on that day.

Standing in a group of women who raised photos of their sons, she and the other mothers were there to draw attention to dozens of other families who have had no news of their loved ones after they boarded boats and headed to Italy.

“My son Ramzy [then 25 years old] left at the start of March 2011 with a group of boys. He was jobless, looking for a change”, recalled Kasraoui days ago, after walking from Bab Jedid, in the old city of Tunis, where she is originally from.

“My daughter got a [silent] call from an unidentified number the day after, another mysterious call one week later, then nothing since”, she went on, suggesting it was likely to be Ramzy. Back then she was extremely worried, not knowing if he had made it to Italy.

A month later, in April 2011, she saw her son in a documentary that aired on Italian television about migrant detention centres. Among the migrants shown were young people who had left with Ramzy. In one segment of the report, a young man stuck his head out of a bus window and screamed: “I won’t go back to Tunisia.”

With proof that her child is alive, Kasraoui has since founded the Association of Mothers of the Missing, and joined other families in their battle to find out the truth about what happened to the missing Tunisian migrants in Italy.

Over the past seven years, she has joined with several other groups formed by families of the disappeared to hold demonstrations in front of both the Social Affairs and Interior Ministries, the parliament and the Italian embassy. Some of the associations have also collaborated with Italian and European groups, such as Carovana Migranti, the Venticinque Undici group, and the anti-mafia association Libera, but with no results so far. The Tunisian authorities have refused to track and repatriate the disappeared.

“I want to know where’s my son, how he’s doing,” said Ramzy’s mother, who has been frustrated and restless, struggling to find any hint of information on her son’s whereabouts.

There are families who suspect their missing young men have been sent to war zones, others suggest they have ended up in the hands of the Italian mafia, held in detention centres, or exploited to work in Italy’s agricultural industry.

In La Marsa, in the suburbs of the Tunisian capital, a poor woman called Wahida Hachani has been suffering ever since her only child departed for Italy in 2011.

Catching up with her mother on the road to her house, the old woman looked tired as she implied that she doesn’t know how to deal with her daughter’s suffering. “I’m telling Wahida that her son is dead,” she explained.

Waiting at home, Hachani shared her sad memories. Her face had severe burns and she breathed with difficulty. She cried as she recounted the day in March 2011 when her son Mehdi, then aged 20, left home without any notice.

He phoned from Haouareia, on Tunisia’s northern coast, to inform his mother that he was heading to Italy. He then called on the day of the crossing, telling her not to worry, that he would find opportunities abroad. She was in tears begging him not to leave.

One month later, she saw Mehdi in news footage on Italian TV, showing him in a group migrants who were being given packs of basic aid by the Red Crescent. In a mix of frustration and depression, she has been waiting for his return for years now.

Ever since her son left, Hachani has received calls from abroad every now and then, but the person at the end of the phone doesn’t speak. She is convinced the person calling is her loved one.

“I would pick up the phone, hear nothing, and implore ‘please, if you can’t talk, say something...even just ah,’” she explained. “Then I would hear ‘ah’ and the phone hung up. I’m sure it’s him.”

Two years went by without a trace of where Mehdi might be. She says she began to think: “I’ve lost my child, my life has stopped”. In act of desperation in December 2013, she set herself on fire, resulting in severe burns to her face. She was in a coma for three months. Since then, Hachani suffers from hypertension, her right hand has gone numb and her heart is weak. She also has kidney stones.