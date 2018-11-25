Shell fire wounded dozens of people in Syria's Aleppo, causing choking, regime media said on Saturday, and a war monitor said regime shelling killed nine people in the opposition and rebel-held Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the two women and seven children were killed in Jarjanaz village in Idlib province, where Russia and Turkey have agreed a buffer zone.

The UK-based Observatory also said shelling on Aleppo city, which in under regime control, wounded at least 32 people including six children, causing breathing difficulties.

Regime news agency SANA, citing a health official, said militants hit two districts of Aleppo with shells containing gases that caused 50 people to choke.

A witness outside al Razi hospital in Aleppo said the shelling caused dozens of injuries including among women and children.

Daesh counter-attacks

Meanwhile, counter-attacks by Daesh have killed at least 47 US-backed militants over two days as Daesh militants struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, the SOHR said on Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is largely made up of the YPG — the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. But it still enjoys large huge US support.