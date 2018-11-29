WORLD
2 MIN READ
'No tangible progress' on Syria constitution, UN envoy says
The UN's special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, says no tangible progress has been made at the final round of Astana peace talks this year.
'No tangible progress' on Syria constitution, UN envoy says
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a round of negotiations with the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. / Reuters
November 29, 2018

The UN envoy on Syria said on Thursday there had been "no tangible progress" at talks in Kazakhstan towards a new Syrian constitution, seen as a crucial step towards resolving the country's long conflict.

Staffan de Mistura, who announced his resignation last month, capped his term as peace envoy with two days of talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

A statement from his office noted the special envoy regretted "no tangible progress in overcoming the 10-month stalemate on the composition of the constitutional committee", following talks sponsored by opposition-backer Turkey and Syrian regime supporters Russia and Iran in Astana.

Recommended

The meeting in Astana was "a missed opportunity to accelerate the establishment of a credible, balanced and inclusive, Syrian-owned, Syrian-led, UN-facilitated constitutional committee," the statement said.

The two-day negotiations, concluding Thursday, are the 11th in Astana since Moscow began a diplomatic push in early 2017 that effectively sidelined other talks on Syria led by the United Nations.

Syria's grinding civil war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended