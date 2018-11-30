WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela hands over control of 2 FETO-linked schools to Turkey
"Turkey's Maarif Foundation will set an example not only in Venezuela but also in Latin America on providing proper and quality education," said Turkey's ambassador to Caracas, Sevki Mutevellioglu.
Venezuela hands over control of 2 FETO-linked schools to Turkey
A school run by Turkey's Maarif Foundation is seen in this file photo. / AA
November 30, 2018

Venezuela has handed over administrative control of two schools linked to the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) in the country's capital to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Turkey's ambassador to Caracas, Sevki Mutevellioglu, in a statement said, "I see this agreement as being a tremendous success for the two countries. Maarif Foundation will set an example not only in Venezuela but also in Latin America on providing proper and quality education."

The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, aiming to administer overseas schools linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

The move comes ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Venezuela.

Recommended

Erdogan who is currently in Argentina attending the G20 summit will make an official state visit to Venezuela and Paraguay on December 2-3.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

The group is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey's government has called on other countries to clamp down on all Gulen-linked NGO's and institutions with President Erdogan saying that FETO is using these schools and institutions abroad to recruit and groom militants rather than serve the needs of the people.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe