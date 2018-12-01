In pictures: mayhem in Paris
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: mayhem in ParisFrench police have fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to disperse "yellow-vest" protesters in a third weekend of nationwide unrest against high living costs that pose one of the gravest challenges of Emmanuel Macron's presidency.
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes in Paris. / Reuters
December 1, 2018

Police and anti-government protesters clashed near the Champs-Elysees and in other parts of central Paris on Saturday with demonstrators paint at riot police who responded with tear gas.

The clashes came as thousands took part in a third weekend of "yellow vest" protests which have morphed from anger over fuel taxes into a broader anti-government movement.

Authorities said over 200 people were arrested and 65 people were injured, including 16 of the 5,000 police officers mobilised for the protests.

Here is a glimpse of the Saturday's violent protests.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe