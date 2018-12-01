December 1, 2018
Police and anti-government protesters clashed near the Champs-Elysees and in other parts of central Paris on Saturday with demonstrators paint at riot police who responded with tear gas.
The clashes came as thousands took part in a third weekend of "yellow vest" protests which have morphed from anger over fuel taxes into a broader anti-government movement.
Authorities said over 200 people were arrested and 65 people were injured, including 16 of the 5,000 police officers mobilised for the protests.
Here is a glimpse of the Saturday's violent protests.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies