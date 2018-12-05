SRINAGAR, India-administered Kashmir — Twenty-month-old Heeba is one of the youngest victims of India's recent clampdown on protesters in the disputed Kashmir region.

On November 25, the Indian paramilitary forces shot at Heeba using a pellet gun, a volley of round metal balls puncturing her right eye.

TRT World meets Heeba at a local hospital in Srinagar, the capital city of India-administered Kashmir.

Heeba struggles with pain. Her mother, Mursala Jan tries her best to comfort her, sometimes with a candy or roasted chickpeas.

On the morning of November 25, Jan and her children were at home in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Outside, people were protesting against India's rule as a firefight between local rebels and Indian armed forces raged.

The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to quell the protests, heavily polluting the air. Jan and her children felt shortness of breath and a choking sensation.

“Thesecond storey of our house has no windows, so a lot of tear gas smoke came inside,” says Jan.

The 25-year-old mother grabbed her children, made an attempt to leave the neighbourhood and save her family from suffocation.

But the moment she opened her front door, she heard a loud bang.

"I shut the door back, but pellets already ripped through the door net," she said. "Some pellets hit my right hand and some hit Heeba's right eye."