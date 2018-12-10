It was a close victory.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, is the new Christian Democratic Union of Germany chairman, succeeding Angela Merkel to one of the most powerful seats in Germany. Beating rival Friedrich Merz in the second ballot at the party congress in Hamburg on Friday, Kramp-Karrenbauer took 517 votes out of 999. There were no abstentions nor any doubt that Merkel’s loyalist will step into her shoes.

A different leadership path?

However, speaking to state TV, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she does not want to continue the line of Chancellor Merkel - not in every way, at least.

She will stand up to Merkel "where it is necessary in the interest of the party," she said on Saturday.

"What is positive will continue, and where there is something to change, we will do it."

Kramp-Karrenbauer’s merits have at times been overshadowed by virtue of her closeness, politically and personally, to Chancellor Merkel. Many critiqued her saying she would just be a ‘bad’ reproduction of the longest-serving chancellor, and she was mocked with the term ‘Mini-Merkel’.

Despite the criticism, Merkel’s backing likely helped her candidacy, but now she will need more than Merkel’s support.

The CDU’s voter base has shrunk, with approval ratings of just 28 percent - a far cry from its 41.5 percent during the 2013 general elections. The figure could drop to less than the 27 percent low reached before Merkel announced she would not be running for the chancellorship or party leadership again.

But, can we expect Kramp-Karrenbauer to confront Merkel’s 18-year legacy?

Economically left, politically right