TUNIS — Tunisia's Jasmine Revolution, which sparked mass revolts and the so-called Arab Spring across several countries in the Middle East, marked its eighth anniversary on December 17. Though the North African country has been lauded for having a constructive debate on gender equality, the country is still marred by a range of issues that mainly stem from its economic woes.

The country is also dealing with political instability as lawmakers defect to new or different parties ahead of the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Observers say tensions are at an all-time high for the first time since the 2011 revolution.

“It is a fact that in the last eight years our country has made progress in [strengthening] democracy, human rights and civil society, and in adopting a new Constitution,” said Romdhane Ben Amor, a Tunisian activist who works for the independent non-profit Forum Tunisien pour les Droits Economiques et Sociaux (FTDES).

“It is a real success story compared to other countries in the region."

Amor, however, says the country’s political elite are out of step with economic reality and they must allow young people to join politics.

Tunisia’s ruling party, Nida Tounes, is currently facing an existential crisis of sorts. The party is plagued by a rift which has seen a large number of its members resign. The power tussle between Hafedh Essesbsi, the son of Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi, and the country's prime minister Youssef Chahed, has weakened Nida Tounes' position in parliament. The party lost its majority in the house due to the mass resignations.

About 35 parliamentarians of Nida Tounes recently created a rival bloc called the National Alliance, which is preparing to launch a new political party in January 2019.

Reconciliation process

In September 2017, the Tunisian parliament passed a controversial bill that paved the way for an Administrative Reconciliation Law, which is aimed at granting complete impunity to civil servants implicated in corruption under the former regime.

As part of the transitional process that came post-revolution, a Truth and Dignity Commission (IVD) was set up in May 2014 to ensure justice for past violations.

Human Rights Watch stated: “This law obstructs any investigation into the systematic corruption that prevailed in Tunisia for decades, and prevent courts from ruling on human-rights violations.”

The NGO also believes this administrative law would allow those civil servants to return to positions of power. The law provoked fierce debates in parliament, demonstrations in the streets and caused a division in public opinion.

A local opposition group which called itself Manich Msameh (I will not forgive) says it remains skeptical towards this reconciliation process. The group is composed of more than 80,000 online activists.

The fact is that most of Tunisia’s pre-revolutionary administration is still in place. Widespread corruption is one of the major concerns, particularly with the population suffering due to a failing economy and an unemployment rate which has reached more than 16.5 percent.

According to a poll by the International Republican Institute in September 2017, “89 percent of Tunisians believe corruption is higher than it was before 2011.”