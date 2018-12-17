A successful German-Turkish lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz received athreatening fax with the headline ‘NSU 2.0’ - a reference to the German neo-Nazi terror group National Socialist Underground (NSU), responsible for the murder of nine civilians and one policewoman.

Basay-Yildiz was thrust into the spotlight in Germany two years ago during the case of Sami Ben Mohamed A., who was accused of being the personal bodyguard of Osama bin Laden.

Basay-Yildiz defended the right of Sami A. to remain In Germany and not be deported to his home country of Tunisia. Sami A. was sent back nonetheless, but the federal court of North Rhine-Westphalia decided the ruling needed to be revised following his deportation - due to the legal work of Basay-Yildiz.

However, even though Sami A. could not re-enter Germany for other reasons, he was awarded a compensation of €10,000 ($11,600) from the responsible authorities.

A successful lawyer from Frankfurt, Basay-Yildiz found herself featured in the German press and suffered numerous cases of harassment through social media for her work.

She had to read messages and comments on her Facebook profile such as: “Aren't you ashamed? You're defending terrorists who reject the state that gave you the chance to obtain your law degree.”

She also received mail including comments such as: “She has to be deported immediately along with her clients,” and “in the realm of camel milk and urine drinkers you would be better off.”

She became a hated figure despite defending the order of law in Germany.

The anonymous fax message

On August 2 2018, Basay-Yildiz received a fax message without a specified sender.

The title of the message: NSU 2.0

It read: “In retaliation for the €10,000 compensation we will slaughter your daughter," followed by her daughter's first name.

The fax also included her personal address.