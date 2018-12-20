Turkey is preparing “intensely” for a counter-terrorist military operation in Manbij and parts of Syria east of the Euphrates River, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday.

Speaking during his visit to Turkish forces in Qatar's capital Doha, Hulusi Akar said: “We have Manbij and east of the Euphrates ahead of us right now. We’re working intensely in this regard.”

Terrorists are said to be “digging some trenches and tunnels in Manbij and east of the Euphrates. Whatever they dig, trenches or tunnels … when the time comes they will be buried in the trenches that they dig. Of this there should be no doubt.”

“We are following developments closely. Operational and intelligence units of the Turkish Republic have been making every kind of effort that they can and continuing to work night and day to discharge their duties in the best way.”

Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a counter-terrorist operation could begin "at any moment" east of the Euphrates River, stressing that Turkey would never allow a “terror corridor” to be established along its border.

Operation in Iraq

On the terrorist PKK presence in northern Iraq, Akar also said: “In this regard, an air operation was carried out in both the regions of Sinjar and Mount Karajak.”