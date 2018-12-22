The head of a United Nations advance team tasked with monitoring a ceasefire between the Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen's Hudaida has arrived in Yemen, UN and local officials said on Saturday.

Upon arriving at Aden airport, the team led by retired Dutch General Patrick Cammaert, met with officials from the Saudi-backed government, local officials said, and Cammaert's team is expected to continue to Sanaa where they will meet Houthi officials.

Cammaert will then travel to Hudaida where he will oversee the truce and troop withdrawal from the Red Port city and three ports.

Cammaert's team will not be uniformed or armed, the UN has said, but it will provide support for the management of and inspections at the ports of Hudaida, Salif and Ras Issa; and strengthen the UN presence in the war-torn region.

The sides in Yemen's nearly four-year war agreed during UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden earlier this month to stop fighting in Hudaida city and its province and withdraw forces.

The truce began on Tuesday but skirmishes continued on the outskirts of the city.

On Friday the UN Security Council unanimously approved the deployment –– for an initial 30 days –– of an advance monitoring team led by Cammaert.