An eight-month-old baby Nitin Kumar, a senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, an alleged police informer Shameema Akhtar, a Class 7 student Andleeb Jan, a 14-year-old rebel fighter Mudasir Ahmad Parrey, and an Indian army commando Mukul Meena: they're among nearly 600 people killed this year in disputed Kashmir in what's being dubbed as "deadliest year" in about a decade.

According to a monitoring group Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), some 586 people were killed in India-administered Kashmir, a region bitterly contested by nuclear-rivals Pakistan and India since 1947 and where a low-intensity armed conflict has been raging for the last 30 years.

The dead include 159 Indian soldiers and the police, 267 rebel fighters, and 160 civilians.

Figures from the authorities as well as local accounts show violence in the Himalayan region spiked especially after 2014 when India elected a right-wing government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi.

Modi-led government has avoided peace talks on Kashmir with neighbouring Pakistan, backing a hard-line military approach instead.

"The result is in front of you," JKCCS coordinator Khurram Parvez told TRTWorld by phone from Srinagar, the summer capital of the picturesque region.

"It's been a year of body bags."

Violence related to Indian elections?

Armed encounters between rebels fighting to end Indian rule in Kashmir and Indian soldiers have also become more frequent since the widespread civil uprising in 2016, sparked by the killing of a popular rebel leader Burhan Wani.

That year, 150 rebels and 82 Indian soldiers and police were killed. Wani's killing fuelled renewed tensions in the Muslim-majority region as rebel recruitment upped.

The following year, at least 213 rebels and 80 Indian army soldiers and the police were killed in gun battles and skirmishes on the heavily-militarised Line of Control (or LoC) that divides Kashmir into Pakistan and India-administered Kashmir.

But this year end, the violence became intense with 267 rebels, 159 Indian police and soldiers and 160 civilians losing their lives.

Nearly 600 incidents of rebel attacks and Indian military operations were reported through the year, double than the previous year.

Indian defence officials in Kashmir couldn't be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

India has stationed at least 500,000 troops in the region where over a dozen rebel groups have fought them for decades in hope to gain independence or merge the territory with neighbouring Pakistan which also administers part of Kashmir since 1947. The fighting has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

As both general elections in India and local assembly elections in Kashmir are slated for next year, New Delhi is likely to increase the presence of troops in the disputed territory.

"The violence has increased in Kashmir this year due to election season in India. In India, politicians hide their failures with body bags of Kashmiris," Parvez of JKCCS said.

"Till elections in India and in [India-administered] Kashmir, it appears we will continue to witness escalation in violence [in 2019]."

'Difficult to defeat insurgency'

Despite hundreds of thousands Indian soldiers – armed with latest weaponry and supported by human intelligence – deployed across the region, figures of the monitoring group show the rebels to Indian forces kill ratio in 2018 remained around 2:1, part of a widespread asymmetric warfare that has endured for over three decades now.

Rebels in India-administered Kashmir have intensively renewed the fight against New Delhi's control of the region since 1989.