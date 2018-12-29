Russia and Turkey have reached an understanding over the next steps in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

The meeting comes as Ankara says it will launch a military operation against the main US-backed YPG after the US announced its withdrawal from Syria.

Turkey and Russia have a joint will to clear all terrorist groups from Syria, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Moscow on Saturday.

"We will continue close cooperation with Russia and Iran on Syria and regional issues," Cavusoglu stated, adding that Turkey and Russia – as guarantors of the Astana peace process – are defending Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity from all efforts to harm them.

Cavusoglu, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, and presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin attended the meeting in Moscow along with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Before the meeting, Cavusoglu said that they came to Russia to hold talks about the latest developments in Syria and that Turkey, Russia, and Iran have close cooperation about Syria in the Astana format.

"Thus we’ve made important progress in many fields on the political process," Cavusoglu said.

"With our Russian partners, we will discuss what we can do in Syria. Especially our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent us as he puts great emphasis on our relations with Russia on regional topics," he added.

Topping the agenda

Three major issues around the Syrian peace process were discussed at the meeting in Moscow between high-powered Turkish and Russian officials, including the foreign and defence ministers, and presidential aides, Lavrov said.