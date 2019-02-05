The UN refugee agency's special envoy Angelina Jolie on Tuesday visited camps in Bangladesh for Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and condemned the world's failure to prevent a crisis that saw 730,000 people driven from their homes.

The Hollywood star addressed a crowd of refugees on a hilltop in Kutapalong camp, the world’s largest refugee settlement, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.

Jolie said she was "humbled and proud to stand with you today".

"You have every right not to be stateless and the way you have been treated shames us all," said Jolie, adding the crisis was the result of decades of discrimination that had gone unaddressed.

"What is most tragic about this situation is that we cannot say we had no warning."

Jolie's visit came as the United Nations said it was preparing to launch a new appeal for $920 million to support the refugees, who fled a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine state of Myanmar.