Egyptian lawmakers have moved to make constitutional changes that could potentially allow President Abdel Fattah al Sisi to rule over Egypt until 2034.

The bill, sent to the speaker of the parliament, Ali Abdel Aal, consists of several changes, including a section on the limitation of presidential mandates which currently allows a maximum of two four-year terms for a president.

The amendment that the Support Egypt coalition seeks could allow Sisi to run for two more six-year terms after his second four-year term expires in 2022.

Under the current Egyptian constitution, Sisi is not allowed to run for a third term. The bill is viewed as the latest attempt to extend the Sisi’s rule in every aspect of everyday life in Egypt.

Sisi's Rule

Sisi was elected to the presidency in 2014, one year after leading a coup against Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood group, who was the first democratically elected president of Egypt in 2012.

The coup, led by Sisi, resulted in the death of more than1,150 people, most of whom were Brotherhood supporters. The August 14, 2013, killings are now known as the Rabaa Massacre. Since then, the regime has also jailed tens of thousands of people, most of whom are Muslim Brotherhood supporters, and suppressed any dissent using extreme measures.

In June 2018, former military chief Sisi was re-elected to a second four-year term in office, with 97 percent of votes but without any opposition candidate.

All serious opposition contenders halted their campaigns before election day. The main challenger was arrested and his campaign manager beaten up, while other presidential hopefuls pulled out, citing intimidation

What else is in the proposal?