WORLD
2 MIN READ
Workers of state-run plantations in Cameroon attacked by separatists
Some workers of plantations run by Cameroon Development Corporation had their hands chopped off by separatists.
Workers of state-run plantations in Cameroon attacked by separatists
Workers of government-run plantations say they are becoming targets in Cameroon's separatist conflict. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
January 31, 2019

In Cameroon, government forces are facing an armed uprising in English speaking parts of the country as the separatists want a state that's independent of the predominantly Francophone government. 

The banana, rubber and palm oil plantations run by the state are decaying in the country due to security threats faced by the workers who say they're becoming targets in that conflict. 

"The plantations have been abandoned because of insecurity reasons for many, many months," said Frankline NJIE, General Manager of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC).

"They took us to banana plantation and started cutting off the fingers of three women beside me. When it was my turn, they cut off one of my finger. The man beside me was shot in his side and his two of his fingers were chopped off," said Mako Mokosso, a victim.

Recommended

Victims say the attacks were carried out by separatists who want to paralyse the government's plantations and cut off its revenue.

TRT World'sArison Tamfu reports from Yaounde.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe