Public housing system in the US is in crisis
Hundreds of people in New York City are without heat or hot water, and thousands more across the country live with vermin and in buildings with broken elevators, mold, and poisonous lead-based paint on the walls.
The Queensbridge Houses, the largest public housing complex in the country, are located near the Ravenswood Generating Station, New York.(File) / AP
January 29, 2019

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says more than 2 million people live in public housing in the United States.  New York is home to the country's largest public housing system.

The housing system is run by the New York City Housing Authority, also called "NYCHA" and they say more than 400,000 residents live in their buildings. 

Conditions for thousands of residents living in public buildings managed by the New York City Housing Authority have worsened to the point that the federal government is considering taking control.

TRT World's Alexi-Noelle reports from New York:

