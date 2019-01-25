A dam collapse in southeast Brazil unleashed a torrent of mud on a riverside town and surrounding farmland on Friday, destroying houses, leaving at least seven dead among 200 people missing, according to officials.

The tailings dam holding mine waste owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale, broke apart "very violently, very suddenly," sending a massive torrent of mud over the complex where 300 mine employees were working, Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The dam in Minas Gerais state burst at lunchtime, burying a lunch room. The company said that tailings have reached the community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office.

Schvartsman said 100 out of 300 employees were accounted for and he expected more fatalities than the Samarco dam failure in which 19 people died.

In a statement, the fire service said it confirmed "the disappearance of approximately 200 people."

The deluge rumbled on to the nearby town of Brumadinho population 39,000 — located southwest of the city of Belo Horizonte, cutting a swath through vegetation, farmland and roads, and impeding access to the area.

The death toll was expected to go higher, as rescue teams scoured through the big disaster zone overnight into Saturday.

Parts of the city of Belo Horizonte, the state capital, were evacuated and local firefighters were rescuing people by helicopter and ground vehicles.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced he will fly over the area affected by the dam burst to evaluate damage and decide on measures to be taken.

Bolsonaro, in an interview with Brumadinho's Radio Regional FM, said he "deeply regretted" the dam collapse, which "is possibly more serious than thought" because it might have swept away Vale workers.

His government, facing its first big emergency since taking office in the new year, set up urgent coordination between the defence, environment and mining ministries to bolster operations by the state of Minas Gerais. Bolsonaro is also expected to undergo surgery on Monday to remove a colostomy bag, his spokesman said.

People stuck in mud

TV images showed helicopters being used to rescue people stuck in mud, and a wide swath of destruction carved through vegetation and farmland, in which damaged and destroyed houses were dotted.