Two of three militia members accused of bombing a Minnesota mosque and attempting to bomb an Illinois women's clinic are expected to enter guilty pleas.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael McWhorter and 23-year-old Joe Morris are scheduled to appear no Thursday in US District Court in Minnesota for a change of plea hearing. This typically means the defendants will plead guilty.

The Clarence, Illinois, men face federal hate crime charges and other counts. A third man, 47-year-old Michael Hari, is also charged.

Hari had also reportedly drafted a plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico, citing Donald Trump's call for such a wall.

The men are accused of attacking Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in August 2017.