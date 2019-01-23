WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vietnamese immigrants worry about deportation under Trump administration
The US government seeks to send thousands of immigrants from Vietnam back to the communist-ruled country despite a bilateral agreement that should protect most from deportation.
Vietnamese immigrants worry about deportation under Trump administration
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on border security from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington. January 19, 2019. / Reuters
January 23, 2019

Thousands of Vietnamese refugees who fled to America after the Vietnam war face deportation as President Donald Trump’s administration looks to change immigration rules.

Advocates say the administration is trying to deport Vietnamese immigrants who came to the US before 1995 and have been given a final order of removal by an immigration judge — generally because they committed a crime — even though the groups argue they are protected from deportation by a 2008 agreement between the US and Vietnam.

The US government, by reinterpreting the accord signed with Vietnam, argues it can send Vietnamese migrants in the US who fled before 1995, back to Vietnam.

Recommended

Critics say the move would place Vietnamese refugees who fled war-torn Vietnam at danger as the current one-party communist regime has long been accused of persecuting opposition members. 

TRT World'sSteve Mort reports from Florida.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe