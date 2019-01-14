TARMIYA - When Daesh operative Jamal al Mashhadani returned to Iraq from Turkey, he expected his secretive journey to be uneventful.

Instead of going to his hometown of Tarmiya, long considered an insurgent hideout, he opted to head for Baghdad, but was instead arrested immediately on arrival. The former Daesh ‘wali’, or governor, of Kirkuk has since confessed to parading 18 Peshmerga captives through the streets of Hawija when it was under Daesh control, among other crimes. He was known as Abu Hamza al Kurdi.

His arrest was widely attributed to a tip-off from Turkey, where he had been living after fleeing Daesh-held territory in Iraq and Syria. It is one of several signs over the past year of a stepped-up collaboration between Turkey and Iraq in counterterrorism efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on January 3, during a visit to Ankara by his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih, that the two countries would be working together even more closely in this area in the future.

Several arrests over the past year had already hinted as much, including the sweep-up operation resulting from the arrest of Ismail Alwan al Ethawi in Turkey, in February 2018.

A Daesh ‘minister’, reportedly in charge of religious edicts and at the head of a committee tasked with deciding on senior appointments, Ethawi was said to have been living in Turkey with his Syrian wife under his brother’s name.

Iraqi counterterrorism expert Hisham al-Hashimi told TRT World: “There have been many joint operations between the Turkish and Iraqi intelligence services, including the one in which Ismail Alwan al Ethawi, Abu Zeid al Iraqi, was arrested by Turkey and handed over to Iraq.”

Ethawi’s arrest led to the capture of four other key Daesh commanders some months later in the Iraqi-Syrian border area. Ethawi himself was sentenced to death by hanging in September.

In the town of Tarmiya, the birthplace of Jamal al Mashhadani and other Al Qaeda and Daesh members, local sources and sections of the tribe loyal to the government are also proving key to increasing security.

The strategic location of the town in a V-shaped wedge between the main roads running north, one to Kirkuk and the other to Tikrit, and the rural nature of much of the surrounding area have long made it an ideal place to hide near the Iraqi capital.

Hashimi has called Tarmiya “the center of Salafi recruiting in the Baghdad area.’’

The dominant tribe is the Mashhadani, which counts among its members such top-level Daesh and Al Qaeda commanders as Khalid al Mashhadani, the highest-ranking member of Al Qaeda in Iraq when he was arrested in 2007.

The emir of the tribe, Salem Shams Hamad al Thayr al Mashhadani, had told this correspondent in an interview some months before that the tribe had frequently acted as an intermediary in tribal disputes and between the Ottoman rulers and locals in the past, and that they are still sometimes called upon to mediate between tribes.

In August, this correspondent was refused access to Tarmiya due to “security concerns’’. The emir said that he had to so to in disguise and could not stay the night in the town when he did go.

In December, this correspondent was instead allowed to walk around the markets and visit various areas of the town with an armed guard provided by Sheikh Saeed Jassim al Mashhadani.

A source also from Tarmiya, who no longer lives there but maintains constant contact with sources inside, told TRT World that information provided to Iraqi security services had resulted in the replacement of a brigade under the command of a corrupt officer from the south who had held the position for years.

He claimed that the commander had been put under investigation for having been in indirect contact with Daesh through local members of the Mashhadani tribe and for profiting from this contact. TRT World was unable to independently verify the claim, but locals the correspondent spoke to in the town said that the situation had improved greatly in recent months after the brigade was replaced.