The death toll due to suspected Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) or "brain fever" in the Indian state of Bihar mounted to 136 on Friday, the state health department said.

The total number of AES-afflicted children said to be under treatment has reached 600 in 16 districts of the state. The maximum number of deaths was reported from Muzaffarpur district – 117.

The epidemic has sparked a debate over growing inequality in India and focused attention on a free health care scheme for the poor – known as "Modicare" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi – eight months after it's launch.

The precise causes of AES, which killed more than 350 people in Bihar in 2014, are not known but a majority of medical professionals say it is linked to a ferocious heatwave that has gripped Bihar for the last month.

Five-year-old Soni Khatun was playing in the midday sun last week when she began to vomit and lose feeling in her hands. Her mother, a poor labourer living in rural India, borrowed money to take her to the hospital.

Five hours later, Soni was dead.

"I still see her in my dreams," said Soni's mother Sahana Khatun of Bihar. "I can't accept she is gone."

The deaths were preventable, doctors said if poor families had access to good food, clean water and better medical care in Muzaffarpur district, 80 km from the state capital Patna.

Lychees not the cause - doctors

Health professionals rejected recent reports that claimed the disease was caused by lychees.

Some studies have blamed toxins in lychees, a fruit grown in abundance in orchards around Muzaffarpur, though many families said their children had not eaten them in recent weeks.

Head of the department of pediatrics at SKMCH Gopal Shankar Sahni blamed the weather conditions for the outbreak.

"Hot and extreme weather conditions were the reasons behind the deaths and not lychees as claimed," he said.

The victims come from poor families who often suffer from malnutrition and dehydration.

If caught quickly, AES patients can often recover with simple rehydration treatment, doctors said, but delayed care can lead to convulsions and eventual death.

"It is a preventable disease," said Dr Chaitanya Kumar at the district's Kejriwal Maternity Hospital, one of two treating young AES patients.

"Glucose and providing meals to some of the poorest districts – these are not expensive things."