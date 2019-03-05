It is winter in Kashmir and temperature is as bone-shatteringly cold, as the lives of the people living in this conflict. The disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been on lockdown following the Pulwama attack.

The attackwas carried out by a native Kashmiri, Adil Dar, indicating the presence of homegrown militants fighting Indian subjugation of Kashmir. India was quick to blame Pakistan for the attack — yet again brushing aside the issue of Kashmir, which has been at the heart of present and previous tensions between the two countries.

Following the attack, the drums of war were vehemently beaten in Indian newsrooms, screaming for a bloodbath. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack and the Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, offered India cooperation and action if ‘credible evidence’ is provided.

The hysteria that the Indian government stirred up after the incident resulted in innocent Kashmiris being persecuted in Kashmir and across India. And, to make matters worse, India sent in extra battalions to support the already 700,000 Indian occupation forces that litter this deceptively serene winter wonderland.

With the history of animosity between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a clash was sure to happen, and it did.

Home is just a ton of bricks

The next day, I was nestled on my couch like a fallen leaf of our iconic Chinar –at home but feeling homesick. The news came in that the Pakistani and Indian fighter jets had confronted each other in the disputed border state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan managed to shoot down one of the Indian jets in its territory and an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, was taken captive. India confirmed that their pilot was "missing in action".

Immediately, his status as a prisoner of war (PoW) under Geneva Convention was mulled over, and if, he was indeed a PoW, India called into question if enough protections were rendered to him by Pakistan.

India demanded that he must be treated well and given apt medical aid and that he should be released immediately.

Upon hearing this, it made me miss my mother. It has been a year since I last saw her. The National Investigation Agency of India arrested her for advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India. As I saw the video of the captive Indian pilot having tea in the custody of Pakistan army, while affirming that he is being treated with honour, I just wished that India treated our prisoners with respect too.

I am worried about her health. They serve her food in polythene bags. She is asthmatic and has recurring bouts of breathlessness, and when she used to be home, I used to run with the inhaler to her.

Now that she is miles away, I tell myself she does not have the attacks anymore. The medicine she needs has been banned by India. But then there is no Geneva Convention for Kashmiri prisoners, they rot in prison and like in the cases of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, we are denied the right even to bury our dead.

Imagine the state of despair — we don't even have the closure of saying goodbye to our loved ones.

The entire population of India, most of the people in Pakistan and even the suppressed Kashmiris felt for the family of Abhinandan. Imran Khan as a ‘peace gesture’ handed over the captured pilot to Indian authorities at the Wagah border, a move aimed at de-escalating tensions between the South Asian neighbours. He was released just two days after he was captured by Pakistan army after the aerial confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals.

A life stolen

I, like thousands of kids in Kashmir, have been raised without normalcy. I stare at the white walls of the bedroom of my father. He has not spent a moment in it. The paint has started to peel off, which happens to be the only testament to the passage of time in our home.

He has been imprisoned in India for nothing more than demanding his right to self-determination. Neither violent nor prone to angry outbursts, my father is a prisoner of conscience who is suffering for no other reason than being a dissenting Kashmiri.

As their son, I have few, scattered memories of our life together. Now, as the Indian media is drumming up war hysteria, I’d like to highlight the criminality, torture and abuse that my wrongly imprisoned father endures.

My beloved father, Dr Ashiq Faktoo, has spent 26 years in prison. He is one of Kashmir’s longest-serving political prisoners. He was first arrested in 1993 at the Srinagar airport along with my mother and elder brother, Muhammad, who was an infant at the time.

Since then, and until now, not a single shred of substantial evidence has been presented against my father. He was falsely accused of murder when he had a strong alibi and was not even in Kashmir at that time.

Still, the Indian judicial system, as biased as it is against Kashmiris, refused to recognise that evidence. Instead, my father was moved from one torture chamber to another, in the false hopes that he would break.