Another awards season is upon Hollywood and the legacy of the #OscarsSoWhite movement is still being felt.

Four years after the movement was created to highlight the lack of respect and rewards Hollywood shows artists of colour, the movement and the hashtag are still trending.

In those four years, there has been some progress. Moonlight, a coming-of-age drama directed by Barry Jenkins and starring an all-black cast, won Best Picture two years ago and earned Mahershala Ali a Best Supporting Actor, the first Muslim to get the award.

And this year, there was something of a breakthrough when Rami Malek became the first actor of Middle Eastern origin to take the Best Actor award.

Yet structurally, little has changed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body of 6,000 professionals who choose the Oscars, is still secretive, made up predominantly of older men who are more than 90 percent white.

And while this high-profile attempt to celebrate diverse acting and storytelling talent in Hollywood is positive, it would be far better to celebrate diverse stories. The change Hollywood (and the US) really needs is not merely to put actors of colour on the big screen, but shine a light on stories from across the globe. In this, Turkish storytelling is particularly illustrative, and has proved it can cross borders and language barriers.

Hollywood's achilles heel is that it only tells stories from its own perspective while somehow aspiring to global relevance. Hollywood's stories are all about the people in Hollywood, beauty and violence, the immediacy of the moment or the romanticisation of the past.

This inward-looking tendency – call it cultural chauvinism – is assisted by US culture itself. The sheer size of the US film and TV market means that producers very rarely need to step outside their Los Angeles or New York bubbles to tell stories.

And the lack of interest in other cultures means that even cultures within the US are underserved by stories. The cultural life of small-town America, a life that tens of millions of people lead, is only portrayed in Hollywood, either as a romanticised idyll or a conservative backwater from which the hero or heroine cannot wait to escape.

Even events that have an enormous impact on the US itself, for example, the forces that have pushed so many thousands to join dangerous ‘caravans’ north from Latin America, barely warrant any cinematic examination.

Rarely are stories from outside the American bubble told. When they are, as with Capernaum, a gritty Lebanese drama that was nominated for this year's Best Foreign Language Film, they are relegated to the ‘foreign language’ category.

Or, as with Green Book, the story of a black concert pianist and his racist white driver that won this year's Best Picture, they are told from a particularly American, even white American, perspective.

But there are stories from across the world that could connect with American audiences, if Americans only had the chance to experience them. If there is one country whose storytelling has proved it can cross borders and language barriers, it is Turkey's.

Turkish TV, by several calculations, is the second-most exported television in the world.