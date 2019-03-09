The Women's March, or Aurat March in Karachi, Pakistan brought together people from all walks and genders in the second edition of the rally, to demand social and economic justice – and an end to gender violence and discrimination.

Attendees in the country's biggest city came armed with banners and posters with funny and creative slogans, gave speeches, sang, performed, and carried out one main final act: ‘the janaaza (funeral) of patriarchy.’

The march was made up of women rights’ advocates, women from various minority groups, students, and volunteers from prominent NGOs celebrating and empowering women across social classes demanding one thing: equal rights.

The Aurat March, initiated in 2018, is organised by a woman’s collective called Hum Aurtein, (We the Women), to commemorate International Women’s day held across the globe.

This year, the march also spread to other cities in the country including Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

In Karachi, people gathered at the historical Frere Hall.