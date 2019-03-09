The march for equal rights in Pakistan
People from all walks of life take part in the Women's March, or Aurat March, in Karachi, Pakistan on March 8, 2019. / TRTWorld
March 9, 2019

The Women's March, or Aurat March in Karachi, Pakistan brought together people from all walks and genders in the second edition of the rally, to demand social and economic justice – and an end to gender violence and discrimination.

Attendees in the country's biggest city came armed with banners and posters with funny and creative slogans, gave speeches, sang, performed, and carried out one main final act: ‘the janaaza (funeral) of patriarchy.’

The march was made up of women rights’ advocates, women from various minority groups, students, and volunteers from prominent NGOs celebrating and empowering women across social classes demanding one thing: equal rights.

The Aurat March, initiated in 2018, is organised by a woman’s collective called Hum Aurtein, (We the Women), to commemorate International Women’s day held across the globe.

This year, the march also spread to other cities in the country including Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

In Karachi, people gathered at the historical Frere Hall.

Before the event, Twitter swelled with tweets tagged #WhyIMarch. After gathering at the hall, the attendees marched through one of the city's most prominent roads, Abdullah Haroon Road.

Sheema Kirmani, Pakistani social activist and renowned classical dancer, was one of the main organisers of the Aurat March.

At the event, she explained: "We have organised the march to raise our voice against gender violence, sexual harassment, social norms and gender roles that oppress women from getting access to educational, health, employment opportunities and rights. We are contending to create a just society that does not discriminate against women and exploit them."

