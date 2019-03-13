Algeria: 'If we had freedom of expression, we wouldn't write on the walls'
Projet ElMedreb, "elhassel". El Hamma, Belcourt, Algiers. @neuf_deux_cinq / TRTWorld
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
March 13, 2019

Faced with political repression and the absence of freedom of speech, Algeria's youth have taken to street art to express their frustration with the endemic corruption and economic mismanagement the country faces. 

As protests rage across the country, there is no way to predict what comes next.

One thing is for certain, and that is the popular protests exploding throughout the struggling North African country are rooted in a deeper frustration with the Algerian regime, and the necessity of burying their dreams in the dust of reality of life under autocratic rule.

SOURCE:TRT World
