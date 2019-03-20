Many will accuse Theresa May of not being firm enough with the cabal of dignitaries in Brussels who she considers her friends. Others will blame the Brexit campaign for not being truthful with some of its messages about the EU, which has caused confusion and resentment among many; some may even blame the EU itself for not creating a level playing field within its single market so huge immigration flows of Europeans would not come to the UK but be more evenly spread.

A ‘UK-Lite’ would have been an ideal agreement which could have allowed the UK to negotiate its trade deals. On the face of it, this may sound preposterous given that it clashes with the whole ethos of the single market, but it is no less absurd than some of the exceptions the French successfully negotiated when they became members.

What is prolific and will be the basis of debate for generations though is the level of ignorance in both within the UK political elite and the Westminster media pack – many who do not understand what the EU is – which of course has affected the masses in general on both sides of the debate. Recently a pro-EU MP called David Lammy drew fire from many on social media for an absurd reference to Indians losing their lives in WWII for what is the EU today.

Most people in Britain don’t understand that the EU is striving to be a federal superpower, is absurdly corrupt, is entirely undemocratic, is failing as a trade block with an all-time low point for growth this year and, like an old man who rides a bicycle, needs continuous movement to survive. And let’s add to that increasing levels of cash.

If it were a public listed company, its directors would have been struck off and investigated years ago, and the receivers called in.

Macron’s French Letter

Do those same people not see how, in Emmanuel Macron’s recent letter to heads of EU governments, that such a failed, corrupt project, can only react in one way when it is challenged democratically?

The EU only has one defence mechanism to political demise, like a ratchet which only turns in one direction: take more power.

Hence, Macron’s letter lists the bullet points of how he sees a ‘reformed ‘ EU, which, not accidentally, has a military component and which is already sending spies to its embassies in many Arab countries as part of its new power grab. Was any of this run by the people of Europe?

Of course not. That’s not how the EU works.

And so as we see the EU shunt forwards towards it super state dream, it shouldn’t be too hard to understand why and how Britain got into the mess it’s in. The deal that the EU drafted with Theresa May was a poisoned chalice, to say the least, which thankfully MPs rejected outright. But some will be asking, how do the likes of Jean-Claude Junker gather the verve for such a cavalier move in the first place? Why is it that Junker and his friends are playing this game of ‘blink first’?

Many in the UK like to talk about ministers inside Theresa May’s cabinet who support her as ‘traitors’. Or even May herself who was always with the camp which wished the UK remained in the UK.

But what about the posse of British MEPs in Brussels who support the EU deal, or even want to remain in the EU? Will history judge them justly when we all walk away from the battlefield?