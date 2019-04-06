Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines bid Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport farewell with its last passenger flight from there, it said on Saturday.

Ataturk Airport has been the hub and home for the carrier during the last 86 years, Turkish Airlines said in a written statement.

The last passenger flight was scheduled to Singapore at 0500 GMT, it said.

“The flag carrier’s TK54 Istanbul - Singapore flight has already become a memorable milestone in the history of Turkish Airlines,” it added.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports from Istanbul's new airport.

On Friday, Turkish Airlines embarked on a mammoth logistical operation, moving from its old base at Ataturk Airport to the newly built Istanbul Airport.

The airline described the operation as "The Great Move" [Buyuk Goc in Turkish], which is expected to last 45 hours and involve 707 trucks and 800 personnel.

"10,000 pieces of equipment weighing 47,000 tons were tagged piece by piece," it said on its official Twitter account.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi also discussed the move on Twitter.

"#BuyukGoc is being followed step by step. We are able to monitor all transportation processes instantaneously with the software developed by our transportation company Arkas," he said.