Jakarta, Indonesia - Two weeks before 193 million Indonesians cast their ballots on April 17, the head of Perludem, the country’s leading election and democracy watchdog, received a call. An informant had gathered reports that eligible voters received electronic money transfers from a local candidate.

The transfers were unusual, but Perludem executive director, Titi Anggraini, told TRT World that she has strong suspicions about what the money was meant to be used for.

As the world’s largest Muslim country gears up for its general elections, voting watchdogs, like Perludem, warn that internet technology and other forms of social media are being exploited to undermine democracy and pervert the outcome of the polls, through vote-buying and the spread of fake news.

“The biggest difference I think between the 2014 elections and the current elections, although we have similar candidates, is the use and the impact of social media and technology,” Titi said.

Money transfers

One voter reportedly received an online transfer on her account on OVO, an Indonesia-based mobile app payment system. The amount was 20,000 rupiah, or $1.42 in current exchange rate - equivalent to a meal from a street food vendor.

The candidate has been identified, but Perludem has withheld the name until investigators make their findings public. Perludem also did not discount the possibility that the money originated from a rival campaign determined to smear an opponent.

Other potential voters received similar amounts sent directly to their electronic money cards issued by the Jakarta-based Bank Mandiri, according to Titi. The number of beneficiaries is still undetermined. But as of November 2018, there were 16 million holders of the Mandiri e-money cards.

TRT World contacted both OVO and Bank Mandiri for comment, but has not received a response as of the time of publication.

According to the head of Perludem, the amounts are traceable to their sources, and with the help of the financial institutions used in the transactions, the country’s election commission, Bawaslu, can later investigate and prosecute those who are involved.

Meanwhile, a House member running for re-election, Bowo Sidik, was charged in the last few days by the country's anti-corruption body, KPK, after he was arrested with 400,000 envelopes containing cash. Prosecutors alleged that the money was going to be used in a so-called "dawn attack", an election day practice in Indonesia meant to influence voters' choice. Bowo remains on the ballot as he has not been convicted.

Like the spread of tainted money during the election season, the escalation of fake news on social media is also equally alarming, according to Abdul Malik, founder of the new non-partisan website, Jaga Pemilu, which aims to educate voters about their candidates, and promote “honest and fair” elections.

“We want to help the voters stay informed and give them the tools they need to set apart the truth from false information circulating out there on social media and beyond,” he told TRT World.

In Indonesia, journalists, media watchers and other civic groups prefer to use the terms, “false information” and “hoax” over “fake news”.