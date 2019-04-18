More than a billion dollars have been pledged to rebuild the Notre Dame du Paris (Our Lady of Paris) after a fire severely damaged the building, completely destroying its iconic steeple.

While nobody was killed, the fire prompted a huge outpouring, with politicians, and ordinary people on social media expressing their sadness and pledging their solidarity with France.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the structure within five years, and there has been no shortage of donors to make sure he can.

France’s richest families, the respective owners of Louis Vuitton, Kering, and L’Oreal have pledged $700m alone, and others including Apple’s Tim Cook also joined the effort.

Corporations, such as Disney and Ubisoft, who have both featured the cathedral in their movies and video games, also promised to put millions of dollars towards rebuilding it.

The drive to rebuild the cathedral, which was immortalised in Victor Hugo’s the ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’, has moved many, but also left others asking if the money could have been pledged on better causes and why there is not as much enthusiasm for other tragedies.

France is the world’s seventh richest country by GDP and has currency reserves of close to $150bn.

The country also has 8.8 million people living below the poverty line, and economic hardships have forced tens of thousands onto the streets to protest as part of the ‘Yellow Vest’ movement.

That’s some left some asking whether donations were even needed.

“These massive Notre Dame donations are going to backfire on Macron,” wrote Scottish rapper and social activist, Darren ‘Loki’ McGarvey on Twitter, adding: “In a matter of 48 hours, the big question most people around the world are now asking is: what other pressing issues could the super-wealthy solve in a couple of days?”

“This is perhaps the ultimate question,” he continued.