Almudena Carracedo, 46, from Spain, and Robert Bahar, 44, from the US, are a couple who “made two films and a child together”. Their captivating documentary The Silence of Others took six years to make; it is a harrowing look at the victims of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s regime that lasted for four decades, from 1939 to 1975.

The film introduces several protagonists, such as an elderly lady who needs the assistance of a walker to stand, yet still leaves flowers by the roadside grave of her mother killed by regime soldiers and denied a burial when she was just a child. There are middle-aged women who were told their babies were dead after childbirth, only to find out they had been stolen by the state, and there are aging activists seeking justice who have been tortured in Franco’s prisons when they were just young students eager for change.

As dark as the subject matter is, the film isn’t. It utilises the Spanish protagonists’ struggle to bring their oppressors to justice as a spring point, using the lawsuit they launched in Argentina as the central focus of the narrative, and treats the audience to an incredible emotional and intellectual experience.

Executive produced by the Almodovar brothers, The Silence of Others won the Peace Prize and the Audience Award at Berlinale in 2018, as well as a 2019 Goya Award for Best Documentary (Spain’s equivalent to the Oscar). On the night the film was due to be screened on national television, Spain’s prime minister mentioned it on Twitter, writing “Only with memory and conscience can we look forward, continue to advance in democracy and freedoms.” The Silence of Others was a trending topic that night, with millions tuning in.

The Silence of Others was shown in the always well-curated Istanbul Film Festival that recently ended, but it can be seen around the world in special screenings, and once again in Istanbul on April 27.

How did you pick the subject of the film?

Almudena Carracedo: I think the subject of the film picked me. This issue, because it was completely forgotten in Spain, rather in denial, it was not something we discussed or organised around or even talked about. As I started making other films, in other parts of the world, there was this growing pain inside me. It was like, how can I make films in other parts of the world and my own country has this issue?

There came a point where through that pain that grew bigger there was an incident – the incident in any movie where something starts, right, which is that in 2010 the story of the stolen children in Spain kind of exploded, especially in sensational media. We had just had our daughter so reading those stories as new parents for us was painful to the core. It was the moment that triggered us to say “This is what we need to do next.”

We moved to Spain, to Madrid. My parents are there so they could take care of our child. It’s important as filmmakers to figure out what to do with your children when you’re filming together in the field, you know.

When you started filming did you think it would become such a massive project? It would take six years of your life, and overtake everything else?

Robert Bahar: The truth is – I would have to say Almudena always thinks that we found something that would take a year, right? “OK, this project will take a year!” Once we started filming, and once we found the lawsuit, we realised that this was a massive story. Also as we started to interview people and then film scenes with them, we realised that the scope of the film had to be really big.

Because it would take that to convey what people had gone through and the level of suffering so for a long time the great challenge that we felt was “How can we make a film that will measure up to the suffering that the people that we were filming have gone through?”

How did you pick which characters to portray?

AC: As we started filming the lawsuit, we started encountering people who were becoming part of the lawsuit as plaintiffs. A lot of the people that we filmed were people that had made the decision to break the silence and to become active agents in this history, not just passive subjects.

Some of the characters that we filmed were in the process. Like for example, the old woman in the road. But it was through the process as we see in the film that her daughter decides to take the baton and continue their struggle. That’s why we always say a lot of the characters chose us as well, by participating more, by engaging, by being part of the story – they ended up being filmed more for the film and they turned out to be characters.

How did you strike the right emotional balance for the film? It’s complex and affecting, but not sensationalistic.

RB: The editing of the film took 14 months. I mean really it took 26 months because someone spent a year building a database of the material; then we spent 14 months editing.

So a tremendous challenge was what is the balance of the film, because you have character stories, you have their personal experiences, then you have this bigger story and this context that you need. Eventually we discovered that the emotions were so powerful that they could be restrained; a little bit would go a long way.

Also that the emotions only really worked if you had enough context to understand: this didn’t happen to just one person. There are over a 100,000 bodies in mass graves. There wasn’t one child that was stolen there were 30,000 or perhaps hundreds of thousands of children who were stolen.

So we realised that that film both had to lay out the personal stories, and piece by piece it had to assemble this bigger puzzle of how all of these different crimes are connected and why they’ve been covered up. Why there’s this silence and forgetting and denial about what has happened.

AC: At the same time, I don’t know if this is a direct answer but we wanted the film to be beautiful. For a very important reason: For a human rights documentary to be able to reach beyond those who already know the subject, we needed the film to work as a film. That’s why we always talk about it as a film.

It’s a documentary film but it’s essentially a film; it uses the tools of film: poetry, beauty, cinematography, emotion, empathy to convey the story. And that’s because it was very important for us that this sort of puzzle with all of these things together on one hand emotional and therefore directed to the heart. On the other hand very intellectual, directed to the head.

We wanted to make it make us feel and then think. But first feel. We need to feel first in order to understand the complexity of the subject and to understand our characters. Because only if we understand our characters we are able to empathise and to strive to change the situation.