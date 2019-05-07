Facing renewed economic sanctions from the US, Iran has once again turned its focus on grey markets to dodge Washington-imposed trade restrictions and export its oil to foreign buyers.

So what's a grey market?

A grey market is an unofficial but not completely illegal trading system, which legally bypasses authorized routes of distribution. Contrary to black markets, grey markets follow legal guidelines and provide an alternate trading platform, in which products are usually sold at lower prices.

“As far as we understand, [because of the US sanctions] Iran wants to sell its oil to private sellers, who will sell that oil to other states in the mechanisms of grey market,” said Turkish hedge fund manager Deniz Akguner, who works at Ferox Advisors.

According to Akguner, BTC, Monero and Zcash are the most common cryptocurrencies used in such trade interactions, where the identities of sellers and buyers are mostly withheld.

Iran, he said, will most probably sell its oil through grey market channels using different cryptocurrencies, and bypass the US sanctions.

Tackling the US-imposed sanctions in several phases since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Tehran has learned the art of resisting the American pressure and managing its vulnerable economy.

“We certainly won’t sell 2.5 million barrels per day as under the [nuclear deal],” Iranian state media quoted Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia as saying on Sunday.

“We will need to make serious decisions about our financial and economic management, and the government is working on that. We have mobilized all of the country’s resources and are selling oil in the ‘gray market’.”

Zamaninia added: “This is not smuggling. This is countering sanctions which we do not see as just or legitimate.”