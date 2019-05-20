Sandwiched in between the Republic of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the exclave province of Cabinda illustrates the sharp contrasts of Angola.

The country’s smallest province with just 400,000 residents, it produces 60 percent of Angola’s oil.

The oil from this tiny province has been crucial for the Angolan economy and the industry accounts for 95 percent of exports in Africa’s second-largest oil producing country.

However, despite its considerable contribution to the national economy, the people of Cabinda believe they have not seen any windfall from the commodity.

“The people of Cabinda have never benefitted from its oil”, said lawyer Arao Bula Tempo, who campaigns for an independent Cabinda.

“The unemployment rate is 88 percent and the infrastructure that exists dates back to colonial times,” said Tempo. “Angola is doing nothing here.”

Portuguese Colonialism

Even though it is entirely cut off physically and culturally from the rest of the country, Cabinda is considered an integral part of Angola.

But it 1885, Cabinda became an autonomous kingdom under the Portuguese protectorate and was completely separate from Angola, which was known as Portuguese West Africa.

Portugal gradually blended Cabinda and Angola into a single colony. When the end of the Salazar dictatorship in Portugal meant the country’s withdrawal from African colonies, Cabinda was declared part of a newly independent Angola in 1975.

New is a continuation of old in Angola

Since he came to power in 2017, Angolan President Joao Lourenco has promoted himself as a transparent, moderate leader, keen to draw a line under the 38-year rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

But in Cabinda, the security forces still remain and the Cabindans accuse Lourenco of launching a crackdown.

“What the Angolan state is doing to us is persecution. The authorities treat us as terrorists,” said Jeovanny Ventura, a longtime Cabinda independence activist.

“And it has not improved under Joao Lourenco; everything we organise always ends up with supporters being taken into detention.”

Last January, security forces targeted supporters of the Independence Movement of Cabinda (MIC), a small secessionist group.

Around 70 people were arrested as they prepared for a demonstration to mark the 134th anniversary of the treaty that made Cabinda a Portuguese territory in 1885.

Human rights groups have denounced cases of torture and arbitrary detention in the region.