Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, and the National Democratic Alliance it leads, were set to return to power for another five-year term as results for the largest democratic election on the planet began pouring in on Thursday. While the counting of votes was still underway and is likely to continue well into the night, it became clear early in the day that Modi is leading the alliance back to power with possibly a bigger victory than 2014, in which his party wrested power from the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

What also became clear as the results poured in is that the opposition helped the BJP’s attempt to turn the multiple elections into a singular personality contest featuring Modi on one side and the rest, or no one in particular, on the other.

“Modi was contesting every single election, not the BJP candidates,” Kumar Ketkar, journalist-turned-parliamentarian said. Though the opposition’s political narrative revolved around defeating Modi and his party, it not only appeared fragmented but also failed to weave a clear and strong message on why that needed to be done.

It failed to showcase the large-scale agrarian distress, rising unemployment and increased vulnerability of the minorities or underprivileged castes as issues of concern to the electorate. As Modi’s return to power became imminent, many progressive voices took to social media to decry the end of the ‘Idea of India’ while many of his supporters took them on, once again underlining Modi’s power as a polarising figure. He had repeatedly focussed his campaign around the idea of a muscular and aggressive India.

An official of the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the country’s 15th prime minister will take charge Monday. Few prime ministers, including India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress’s Manmohan Singh -- whom Modi dislodged in 2014 -- have won a second consecutive term. Using adjectives such as “historic” and “referendum-like” to describe the May 23 results, independent experts credited Modi and his man-Friday Amit Shah with the victory for their astute election management. While Modi controlled the political narrative and bucked the anti-incumbency against his government, Shah, who heads the party as president, was able to organise the cadres to put up a strong fight.