In the last few days, two international news organisations have reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is drawing down troops from Yemen.

First reported by Reuters and then by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the stories based on anonymous western diplomatic sources say UAE soldiers are being called back to strengthen security at home as tensions rise in the region between the United States and Iran.

The UAE, they say, is also under pressure by European and American politicians who are angry over the humanitarian disaster in Yemen’s prolonged war.

But neither the UAE nor its Yemeni proxies have officially acknowledged any military withdrawal.

Representatives of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that receives the bulk of material and financial support from the UAE, refused to comment on the story.

“No, the UAE has not pulled out any soldiers from Yemen. They are actually replacing them along with damaged armoured vehicles with new deployments,” Hussain Albukhaiti, a Yemen-based activist, told TRT World.

“I think they are spreading this information because they don’t want to be attacked” by the opposition forces, he says.

The UAE is a vital part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that is fighting ethnic Houthi rebels who get support from Riyadh’s regional foe, Iran.

“Reports that UAE is withdrawing its forces from Yemen should never be understood as a sign of UAE completely ending their fight in Yemen war and becoming fully interested in finding a political solution to the conflict,” says Afrah Nasser, a Yemeni-Swedish journalist.

Houthis, who are Zaidi Shias, had used drones to carry out at least two attacks in Saudi Arabia in the past two months - the latest occurring on July 2 when nine people were wounded at a Saudi airport.

In 2015, the Houthis captured many cities and towns in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, and forced President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee first to the southern port city of Aden and then to Saudi Arabia.

Since then the Saudi-led coalition has conducted an intense campaign of air strikes against Houthi targets, which human rights groups say has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

On the ground, especially in southern Yemen, the UAE has been more active, funding and controlling different militias including Colombian mercenaries with the ostensibly stated aim of ‘fighting Al Qaeda.’

However, multiple reports over the years have come out that say that the UAE often arms and pays militants for its own purposes.

“They didn’t come here to fight extremist groups,” says Albukhaiti, who is a known Houthi supporter.

“Al Qaeda is running freely in areas controlled by the UAE and the coalition. The only place where the group is not active is under the control of Houthis.”

In a report last year, Amnesty International said there were dozens of cases where people were tortured in secret prisons run by UAE-backed forces.