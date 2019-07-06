A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook southern California on Friday, causing some damage to buildings, with 11 times more force than an apparent foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier.

The latest quake struck at about 0320 GMT near the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park, about 202 km northeast of Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

TRT World's Laila Humairah has more.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist for the California Institute of Technology (CalTech), said Friday’s quake was the most powerful to hit the region since another 7.1 temblor in the same area in 1999.