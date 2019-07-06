TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan upholds support for Libya's Tripoli government
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Fayez al-Sarraj - head of UN-recognised - Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in Istanbul and expressed the continuation of Turkey's support to the GNA.
President Erdogan upholds support for Libya's Tripoli government
In this file photo, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) receives Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj (L) at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on March 20, 2019. / AA
July 6, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support Friday for Libya’s UN-recognised government, said presidential sources. 

Erdogan met with the head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al Sarraj, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Libya, recent developments in the North African country and regional issues.

The president also said that he supported al Sarraj for peace and stability in Libya.

He also called for an end to attacks by the illegal militia loyal to Libyan warlord Haftar.

Recommended

In early April, Haftar, who commands forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to take the capital, but his militia has failed to achieve their primary objective, although they have captured several strategic towns and cities in the vicinity.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power — one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli — and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda