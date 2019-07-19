Uskudar, Istanbul - “Even though I was pursuing an engineering major, I had studied the history of Turkey, and I knew this was a serious event that would have consequences, not just in Turkey but the whole region,” Ndricim Ferko tells TRT World, recalling the events during the July 15 coup attempt.

“I was in the first year of my Master of Science in Electronics and Computer Engineering at Istanbul Sehir University.”

Only 24 on that night, Ferko, who had been studying in Istanbul for six years, recalled the “strange scenes” that grabbed his attention.

“While walking by the sea in Uskudar a group of policemen were preparing high-calibre guns,” he recounts, referring to one of Istanbul’s central districts.

“I thought nothing was serious as they were very cautious and quiet. I proceeded to walk towards home.”

It wasn’t until later at around 10 in the evening that it became clear to Ferko what was happening.

As an increasing number of people found out through social media that a coup attempt was taking place, sirens from neighbourhood mosques brought many out onto the streets.

“We walked all the way from Uskudar to Altunizade, and on the way, thousands of men, women of all ages, and children joined.”

“I felt the responsibility [to join] not just as a student living in Turkey but also as an Albanian and a Muslim.”

Ferko and thousands of others made their way to one of Istanbul’s most strategic bridges now renamed the July 15 Martyrs Bridge. The sense of belonging in a community and feeling like a stakeholder in society drove millions across Turkey to also resist the coup.

In one of Uskudar’s oldest neighbourhoods, the local community decided to defend the road leading to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

‘Without peace’

The Uskudar neighbourhood of Selami Ali is a historic home for the Turkish Roma community, which has roots in the area dating back 200 years. Located in the heart of Istanbul, it is also known locally as "selamsiz" or "without peace."

“Legend has it that Sheikh Selam Ali was walking down the street one day with a lantern looking to give selam ⁠ [greetings of peace]to someone and found no one to give it to, this is how the neighbourhood gained its nickname,” says Yasar Munir Cengiz, head of the local tekke, a dervish monastery.

More than 4,000 Roma people live in the strongly knit community of Selami Ali, with 10,000 more in the wider neighbourhood.

“Selami Ali still has a neighbourhood culture,” says Cengiz.

“If people have weddings or if they have funerals, they immediately come together.

“In this neighbourhood, you don’t have to knock on the door, they are open. If you enter any home here and say you are hungry even if they have one loaf of bread, they will help you,” Cengiz adds.

It is this sense of community and belonging that has held the people of Selami Ali together in the good times as well as the bad. During the night of the attempted coup, the community came together to resist.

Potato trucks

In 2009 the governing AK Party initiated what was called the Roma opening, which aimed to integrate the long-marginalised Roma community into society further.

A series of NGOs and other institutions were set up to communicate the needs of the Roma community to the state and to lobby for further representation.

Education, accommodation, employment, discrimination and access to health services were issues of concern to the community, which the 2009 initiative has in part attempted to resolve.

Shortly after the initiative began, Roma civil society organisations sprung up, one of them was the Roma Platform, which was set up by Ercument Ertopuzlu.

The livelihood of the Roma community in Istanbul is supported by trucks, which are often used to transport goods and materials that are sold in markets around Istanbul. The Roma community of Selami Ali primarily use their trucks to sell potatoes, onions and other perishable goods.