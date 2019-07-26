The Mueller report was released to the public months ago, heavily redacted by intelligence agencies to the point of near unreadability.

For many, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress was supposed to clarify allegations of US President Donald Trump’s collusion with Russian representatives during the 2016 United States Presidential campaign. For others, it was supposed to be the opening shot in a battle meant to impeach Trump.

It was neither, as viewers were left disappointed by Mueller’s testimony before two different Congressional committees on Wednesday July 24, which drew more than 13 million viewers worldwide.

Democrats present on the committees repeatedly asked Mueller for explicit condemnations of Trump, while Republicans attempted to use his reticence to exonerate Trump.

Mueller has admirers on both sides of the aisle for leading a long and scandal-free career. Having appeared before Congress 88 times prior to the most recent hearings, the special counsel developed a reputation for avoiding political manoeuvring, managing how little he would say.

Faced with questions from Republicans that went after the origins of the FBI investigation, and why Trump was targeted, Mueller evaded providing answers, repeatedly affirming that the questions were beyond his purview.

When asked about wording in the report, the former prosecutor avoided giving any explanation and consistently referred to the report; a practice he followed consistently since its publication.

Turning 75 in two weeks, the ageing special counsel had a hard time answering questions, showing trouble with his hearing as he asked representatives to repeat their questions 48 times.

In spite of his legendary reputation for stamina earned throughout his career, Mueller consistently responded with brief, short phrasing and often referred to single-word responses.

His terse answers ranged from “yes,” “true,” “correct,” to “I would direct you to the report” and “I’m not getting into that”.

Mueller’s reticence frustrated some lawmakers, who found his lack of comments on the report bordering on being intentionally opaque.

For US Democrats, the testimony was a “disaster”, according to Fox News host Chris Wallace. Trump was quick to tweet the statement.

But Democrats gained some ammunition against Trump, even if not as much as they hoped to acquire.

Hours into the testimony, Mueller told Representative Ken Buck that Trump could be subject to an indictment for obstructing justice as soon as he left the Oval Office. Mueller remained firm on this point after repeated follow-up questions to confirm the fact.

His testimony was not without its contradictions however.

In further commentary on indictment, Mueller confirmed to Representative Ted Lieu that his Office of Legal Counsel had a policy against indicting current presidents, and that this was the reason Trump was not already facing an indictment.

But according to a cowritten statement between Mueller and Attorney General William Barr, there were additional reasons to not indict Trump beyond the Office of Legal Counsel’s policy.

When confronted with the inconsistency, Mueller took issue with the phrasing of the question, and repeated that his investigation did not determine if Trump was guilty of a crime, giving rise to much confusion among viewers.

Republicans strike back

Republicans seized the opportunity to question Mueller about the hidden roots and reasons behind his investigation, which he refused to clarify.

The narrative as it stands is that George Papadopoulos, a mid-level foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, made the acquaintance of Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud in March 2016 while in Rome.

Representative Jim Jordan questioned Mueller about Mifsud, the mysterious figure who the investigation has pointed to as the reason behind the Trump-Putin link investigation.