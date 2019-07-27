Russian police wrestled with demonstrators and arrested more than 1,000 people in central Moscow on Saturday at a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council.

The protests lasted more than seven hours, first in the area of the mayor's office and then moving to a square about a kilometer away.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti cited police as saying 1,074 people had been arrested. There was no immediate information what charges they face.

The dispute comes as the Kremlin is struggling with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its sprawling capital of 12.6 million people.

Several opposition members arrested

Lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters in Moscow, some of whom resisted physically.

The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size.