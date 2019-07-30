Turkey is in the midst of juggling several major foreign and security policy issues, including the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system, drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean and the fight against terrorism.

Turkey has begun to receive components of the S-400 missile system from Russia. By July 18, 17 cargo planes had arrived at Murted Air Base in the capital Ankara. Besides that, the Turkish Armed Forces are continuing military operations in the north of Iraq and protecting Turkish drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

However, Turkey’s attempts to protect its national interests are being challenged by a series of potentially looming sanctions by the US and EU.

Both the EU and the US have declared sanctions against Turkey and have indicated that further measures are underway. While policymakers continue to misinterpret Turkish activities as ‘Erdogan’s choice’, Turkish political parties have presented a united front.

If the West can’t overcome its psychological obstacle in associating everything in Turkey to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides may drift further apart.

The sanctions

In recent weeks, the EU has responded to the demands of Greek Cypriots and Greece to declare sanctions on Turkey over its drilling activities around Cyprus, which is divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

EU foreign ministers decided to reduce the pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 by €145.8 million, suspended negotiations on an aviation agreement, halted high-level bilateral talks and invited the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in Turkey, which totalled €358.8 million last year.

Serving as reinforcement for the distrust Turks have towards the West, the EU declared its sanctions on the third anniversary of the attempted Turkish coup on July 15.

Meanwhile, the US has suspended Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme over the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems. The suspension of Turkey not only includes stopping the delivery of more than 100 F-35s, which Turkey was set to purchase but also the suspension of 10 different Turkish firms from the supply chain of F-35 production.

Additionally, the administration of US President Donald Trump has made it clear it is looking into the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and has not decided yet which five of the 12 listed sanctions the US will impose on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 air defence systems.

Also it remains to be seen if and when the Trump administration will declare the CAATSA sanctions as the law allows the president to postpone and cancel the sanctions if it serves US national security interest to do so, but such a move might risk additional steps by the US Congress to force the Trump administration to sanction Turkey.

Turkey’s united front

Turkey’s need for an air defence system predated even the AK Party. The Turkish Armed Forces have repeatedly expressed an urgent need for sophisticated air defence systems as Turkey’s air defence mainly relied on flying F-16 fighter jets and using Cold War-era made Stinger missiles.

As the Turkish government could not acquire either Patriot air defence systems or the modern THAAD air defence systems from the US, it sought other alternatives and will now use the S-400.