All parties in the 13th round of Syria peace talks held in Kazakhstan expressed satisfaction on the progress towards the establishment of the constitutional committee in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The thirteenth round of the high-level meetings on Syria was held on August 1-2, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Developments on the ground, particularly in the Idlib de-escalation area and efforts to find a political solution to the conflict were discussed in the meeting," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction on the progress towards the establishment of the Constitutional Committee. They reiterated their commitment to conclude the formation of the Committee at the earliest and to convene it in Geneva," it said.

The ministry highlighted Turkey's support to the ongoing efforts in close coordination with the Syrian opposition and the United Nations.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Nur-Sultan.

The ministry also said the parties reiterated "their commitment to the Sochi Memorandum of September 17, 2018" in order to preserve Idlib’s de-escalation area status and to stabilize the region.