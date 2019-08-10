Srinagar — Ward number eight of the SMHS Hospital wears a desolate look. In a corner lies Waheed Ahmad – his right eye blue and swollen.

The Indian government decided to ease the strict curfew in the Kashmir yesterday so Waheed and his friends went out to play cricket in a field in Parimpora within the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar.

“A huge procession [of protesters] passed - suddenly, security forces appeared and fired teargas shells and pellets at the protesters,” Waheed said.

Waheed said he and his friends tried to flee when the protesters started scattering. Suddenly, something hit Waheed in the eye and he fell on the ground, unconscious. He was rushed to SMHS hospital on a scooter by his friend.

The curfew was re-imposed soon after. With all modes of communication blocked, his family, who were just a few yards away, had no idea their son was lying wounded in the hospital.

Waheed was struck by multiple pellets on his face. Most of the splinters hit his right eye, causing severe damage. These pellets are from 'non-lethal' weapons that discharge hundreds of metal pellets, or 'birdshot' and were used to lethal effect in 2016 to cause what some call the world's first 'mass blinding'.

In Illahibagh, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Waqas met the same fate.

“The government had given relaxation in curfew in view of Friday prayers. I sent my son out to buy bread from across the road. Everything was calm. But he did not return even after an hour,” said Waqas’ mother.

Waqas was crossing the road when, out of nowhere, a paramilitary vehicle fired a barrage of pellets at him, Waqas’ mother quoted him as saying.

“He said he felt something hit him on his back. When he looked back, another barrage of pellet hit his face, damaging his both eyes,” Waqas’ mother said.

Doctors at SMHS hospital say Waqas' liver has been damaged after taking fire. Both his eyes are damaged, even as doctors try to ensure he does not lose his eyesight completely.

The entire Kashmir Valley is under a brutal siege. The roads are teeming with Indian armed forces, with the token presence of local police.

The lanes and bylanes are punctuated with barbed wire and armoured vehicles. There’s a strict restriction on the movement of vehicles and people. Four or more people are not allowed to gather, let alone walk together.

On a barren road in Srinagar’s Qamarwari area, Fayaz Ahmad Zargar hastly manoeuvres through roadblocks and concertina wires laid by the Indian armed forces to curb any civilian movement.

Despite the strict siege that the Kashmir Valley is reeling from, Zargar has taken his chances to reach SHMS Hospital, some 4 kilometres from his home, to get medicine for his wife.

Zargar and his wife had returned on June 25 to Kashmir after his wife underwent chemotherapy in New Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital.

He holds his wife’s medical prescription close as he walks – his only justification for 'violating' curfew.

“My wife is running out medicine. She has not had her medicine for the last two days. I have been trying to get out of my house to reach the hospital. And every time I am being sent back by the forces. They are not even ready to listen,” Zargar says.

Right outside Zargar’s home, there is a contigent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who ensure the curfew is enforced.

Today, Zargar says, the CRPF personnel seemed in a good mood. ‘It did not take me much pleading.”

But that was not the only hurdle to cross.

Zargar says he was stopped at least five times in a 2-kilometre stretch by different contingents of CRPF.