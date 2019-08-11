Turkey will not let a fait accompli occur in the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Cyprus, Turkey's defence chief said on Sunday.

Hulusi Akar was briefed about Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas while aboard the frigate accompanying Turkey's Yavuz drilling vessel.

"We have defended our own rights, and the people of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the end and will continue to do so. Nobody should try to test our strength," Akar said.

He also stressed that Turkey will not sit and watch without doing anything, while others drill for oil and gas.

Akar visited the TRNC to inspect troops and to hold a series of talks with Turkish Cypriot officials.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also brought the issue forward, reiterating that Turkey will “resolutely” continue its drilling activities in Eastern Mediterranean.

“Fatih, Yavuz, and Barbaros drilling vessels are in the region now. Oruc Reis is also sailing to the region. Our determination at this point is extremely certain," Oktay told reporters following Eid prayers in Istanbul.

"Turkey will continue to defend its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots, without any hesitation," he said.