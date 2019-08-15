Since India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unilaterally scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution - a law that gave Kashmir semi-autonomous status - the Himalayan region has been on the edge.

On August 5, as the Modi government broke the state up into two federal territories, New Delhi cut telecommunications and imposed a strict curfew in the valley. A move that has evoked widespread condemnation.

As news spread far and wide, many sections of the international and national media rushed for coverage. But amidst this unprecedented communication blockade, local journalists are finding it extremely difficult and frustrating to file their stories and reports.

With this information black hole, different narratives are coming to the fore regarding the situation on the ground, with some toeing the government line by claiming that things are ‘calm’ and others saying that things are ‘everything but not normal’.

To access the reality on the ground, a four-member team comprised of civil rights activists Kavita Krishnan, Maimoona Mollah, Vimal Bhai and noted economist Jean Dreze went on a five-day fact-finding mission to Kashmir between August 9 and 13.

The group travelled extensively - from North to South Kashmir - and compiled a report accompanied by photos and video documentation.

They observed “intense and virtually unanimous anger” in response to the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and are calling for the withdrawal of the government's move to revoke the special status of disputed Kashmir.

“We were able to go to villages as well as small towns. So the situation there is absolutely not normal. If some people of the media are saying all is well… the only thing we could think of saying was all is hell is a better description," said Krishnan while addressing media at the Press Club of India (PCI).

The group were reportedly denied permission by the PCI to screen photos and videos documenting “realities of Jammu and Kashmir” after the abrogation of Article 370 including a 10-minute short film titled Kashmir Caged, which was later released on YouTube.

“I do not wish to attribute any motives or make any personal comments against individual office bearers of the Press Club, but I can confirm that we were told that we cannot show the videos and photographs because there was a lot of pressure from the government,” Krishnan told Outlook.

The group compiled several videos of their trip showing deserted streets, bereft of people even on the festive day of Eid al Adha. They claim that Kashmir has become an “open jail” and that the narrative presented by authorities was different to what they had seen in Kashmir.

"There is a sense of imprisonment. There is a sense of being in prison. And people are not being allowed to speak and the situation is extremely grim over there," said Krishnan.

Shooting the messenger?