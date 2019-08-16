Militia leader Kevin Lyndel Massey once hunted migrants on the southern border, but now US federal authorities are hunting Massey, who they say is armed and dangerous.

The 53-year-old militiaman, who has allegedly threatened to resist any arrest attempt with violence, went on the run in May after a court issued an arrest warrant for violating his federal supervised release from prison.

“Basically we will follow leads wherever they are, whether across North Texas, across the state, or across the country,” Laura Dale, Deputy US Marshal for the Northern District of Texas, told TRT World.

“We are aware of that language and the type of rhetoric he’s involved in,” Dale said, adding that the US Marshals Service considers Massey an armed and dangerous fugitive.

Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (BATF), and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the US Marshals attempted to serve the warrant at Massey’s home in Quinlan, a small rural town in northeast Texas, but were unsuccessful.

On July 25, Hunt County Crime Stoppers in Texas issued a notice seeking information on Massey’s whereabouts and offered a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to the militiaman’s arrest.

A Facebook page belonging to Massey—now ostensibly operated by his supporters—vowed that he would die before going back to prison, stating: “KC is NOT going to allow himself to be kidnapped again. Death before dishonor![sic]”

Last year, the Southern Poverty Law Center watchdog group documented 216 active militia groups around the nation. Many of these groups are involved in patrols and other vigilante activities on the US-Mexico border.

The manhunt for Massey comes at a time when militia groups around the US are finding themselves ensnared in legal troubles.

Hunting down migrants

In 2014, Massey and Rusty’s Regulators—also known as Rusty’s Rangers—set up Camp Lone Star near Brownsville, Texas, where they conducted patrols in search of migrants that had entered the country without documents.

On August 31, 2014, Massey and fellow militiaman John Frederick Foerster stumbled into a conflict with Border Patrol officers. As Foerster allegedly raised his weapon, a federal agent fired in their direction but missed both men.

Following that incident, agents searched Massey’s room and located a trove of weapons and bomb-making materials: three handguns and a rifle, 2,600 rounds of ammunition, ammonium nitrate and fuel.

Massey, who had a prior felony conviction, was charged with four counts of being a felon in possession of firearms. But authorities were unable to charge him in relation to the apparent bomb-making materials, which had not been assembled into an explosive device.