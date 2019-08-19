WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 46 killed by heavy rainfall in Sudan during past two months
Acting deputy health minister Suliman Abdel Gabar said around 100 people have also been injured since June 14.
At least 46 killed by heavy rainfall in Sudan during past two months
Many people lost their lives in floods in Sudan's capital Khartoum which also damaged the city and surrounding areas' infrastructure. / AA
August 19, 2019

A Sudanese health official says flooding triggered by heavy rains has killed at least 46 people in the past two months and destroyed thousands of houses across the country.

The rainfall has affected 16 of Sudan's 18 provinces and inundated at least 14,500 houses, about two-thirds of which totally collapsed, Abdel Gabar said.

An estimated 16,000 families were impacted, and more than 3,100 cattle died as large swathes of agricultural land flooded, he added.

Recent images online show waters cutting off roads and sweeping away structures and objects, particularly on the southern outskirts of the capital of Khartoum.

Recommended

Military troops have been deployed to help.

Sudan has been in the grip of a prolonged political crisis since the military overthrew president Omar al Bashir months ago and the more recent deadly suppression of protests. Protesters have been demanding a civilian transition to elections, instead of the current military rule.

Sudan's pro-democracy movement and ruling military council signed a final power-sharing agreement on Saturday at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum, after weeks of tortuous negotiations.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks