WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish marine exhibition at UN highlights need to protect waters
Timed to coincide with a bid to create a treaty to protect and conserve the biodiversity of oceans, Turkey's scenic coastlines are the subject of a new exhibition at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Turkish marine exhibition at UN highlights need to protect waters
Tourists enjoy boat trip in the Aegean Sea along Kusadasi coastline in Aydin province of Turkey on July 23, 2019. / AA
August 21, 2019

For many in Turkey life is centered around one of the seas and straits that wrap the coastline. The coast draws millions of tourists each year and feeds the Turkish economy. But the rich biodiversity beneath the surface is under threat.

Bayram Ozturk, president of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TUDAV) is trying to catch the rest of the world's interest.

With a new photo exhibition, he has put Turkeys marine biodiversity on display at the United Nations "to share knowledge about marine conservation and to find partners from other parts of the world, to exchange information as to how we can protect the entire ocean."

Deep-sea mining and overfishing are changing the underwater environment and putting sea life at risk and experts say protecting high seas are an essential part of restoring the world's ecosystem.

"High seas are important for highly migratory species because let's say if you're an eel, you will go to the high sea, then you will come to my river. If you cannot protect the high seas, the eel cannot enter the rivers," Ozturk says. 

The first steps to protect high seas are being made at the United Nations under international law and Turkey is pushing hard to engage other nations in the hope of protecting two-thirds of the world's oceans from over-exploitation."

Recommended

For Turkey, protecting the ocean means protecting the country's socio-economic development.

Feridun Sinirlioglu, Turkey's UN Ambassador says four seas surrounding Turkey are very important for the social and economic development for Turkish people.

"Turkey is a geographically very blessed country...That's why we need to take care of our sea and biological diversity. Sustainable development is important to us. We are trying to benefit from our seas and that's why we continue to work on their health," he says. 

TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports from New York:

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks