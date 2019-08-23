The Assad regime is relentlessly pounding Idlib province with air strikes, causing large-scale destruction that is likely to morph into yet another humanitarian crisis.

At least a half million people have already been displaced from Idlib, the last stronghold of the Syrian opposition, and a large number of children are among the casualties.

"Between May 1st and August 18 of this year, 576,000 movements by displaced people have been recorded in the north‑west of the country," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press conference on Wednesday.

The UN says Assad's offensive could impact the lives of more than three million civilians living in the opposition-held province and trigger “a new wave of human suffering”.

Experts have urged similar caution.

“There has already been a huge humanitarian crisis there. Much of the region, which has been affected by the Assad’s current offensive, has been emptied before. But there are a lot of civilian settlements in the direction of the fighting [Assad’s offensive]. As a result, more people will be affected by fighting, which will lead them to move to other areas in Idlib,” said Serhat Erkmen, a Turkish security expert on Syria.

The Assad forces have recently taken over Khan Shaykhun, a key city which straddles Syria's two most populous cities Damascus and Aleppo.

“With the fighting moving into civilian areas, the magnitude of humanitarian crisis will just get worse and worse,” Erkmen told TRT World.

Turkey, Syria’s neighbour, is likely to be affected by the impending humanitarian disaster. The country is the top host of refugees in the world and has already welcomed 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Another refugee influx will put an immense strain on the country's resources.

But Erkmen argues that it's not just Turkey but also European countries that will have to share the burden of another refugee crisis since Ankara has gone out of the way to absorb a large portion of displaced Syrians.

“Turkey’s priority is to prevent a new wave of refugees to enter its borders. Turkey will increase its efforts [to prevent a humanitarian crisis] and do more humanitarian aid [in areas close to the border in Syria]. It will do its best to make life standards liveable in those areas,” Erkmen said.

But it should be understood that meeting a future humanitarian crisis is not only Turkey’s task, according to Erkmen, who stressed that European nations need to step up to avert the looming humanitarian crisis.